What is XBANKING (XB)

Aiming to become the world's largest liquidity provider, XBANKING is a non-custodial staking, re-staking, liquid pools platform. Fully audited by Certik, XBANKING provides services to stake 140+ cryptocurrencies across 40+ chains and 90+ web3 wallets.

How to buy XBANKING (XB)

What is the price of XBANKING (XB) today? The live price of XBANKING (XB) is 0.1922 USD . What is the market cap of XBANKING (XB)? The current market cap of XBANKING is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XB by its real-time market price of 0.1922 USD . What is the circulating supply of XBANKING (XB)? The current circulating supply of XBANKING (XB) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of XBANKING (XB)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of XBANKING (XB) is 1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of XBANKING (XB)? The 24-hour trading volume of XBANKING (XB) is $ 42.12K USD .

