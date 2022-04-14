Xgrok (XGROK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xgrok (XGROK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xgrok (XGROK) Information XGrok – AI-Powered Research for Web3. XGrok is an advanced AI designed to revolutionize research and exploration in Web3. Analyzes data from Twitter, Google, and Web3 to provide the most relevant insights. Delivers 85% research accuracy, continuously improving as we filter out misinformation. Detects and minimizes misleading information, ensuring higher-quality research. With XGrok, research becomes faster, smarter, and more accurate! Official Website: https://www.blockai.live/ Whitepaper: https://flicker-spoon-e7e.notion.site/Roadmap-1b7fb9ae18a680618a73e680b469a17b?pvs=4 Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf2962a60a33f6f5c3f9cfcd6d4d25a01f92adf8b Buy XGROK Now!

Xgrok (XGROK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.00000006599
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.000000000477

Xgrok (XGROK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xgrok (XGROK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XGROK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XGROK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XGROK's tokenomics, explore XGROK token's live price!

