Xpunk Labs (XPUNK) Information XPUNK Labs is redefining the Web3 gaming space by blending immersive cyberpunk aesthetics with blockchain technology. Players are empowered through true ownership of in-game assets, skill-based earnings, and governance rights, all powered by the native $XPUNK token. Official Website: https://xpunklabs.com Whitepaper: https://xpunklabs.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x2c55d571b6355415cf503f3b6d759231312cd520 Buy XPUNK Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.1947
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.000005546

Xpunk Labs (XPUNK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xpunk Labs (XPUNK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XPUNK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XPUNK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XPUNK's tokenomics, explore XPUNK token's live price!

