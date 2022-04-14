YBDBD (YBDBD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YBDBD (YBDBD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YBDBD (YBDBD) Information YabbaDabbaDoo! where the prehistoric meets the digital, and fun takes the wheel! Imagine a world filled with dinosaurs, stone-age cars, and vibrant communities—now powered by blockchain technology. Our mission is simple: bring laughter, adventure, and real value to the crypto space with a meme-coin that’s as entertaining as it is rewarding. Official Website: https://www.yabba-dabba-doo.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x363e76a8e43720818de7c4de370fdc6d8c501894 Buy YBDBD Now!

YBDBD (YBDBD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YBDBD (YBDBD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 83.18K $ 83.18K $ 83.18K All-Time High: $ 0.01795 $ 0.01795 $ 0.01795 All-Time Low: $ 0.000004050088268837 $ 0.000004050088268837 $ 0.000004050088268837 Current Price: $ 0.000004159 $ 0.000004159 $ 0.000004159 Learn more about YBDBD (YBDBD) price

YBDBD (YBDBD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YBDBD (YBDBD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YBDBD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YBDBD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YBDBD's tokenomics, explore YBDBD token's live price!

