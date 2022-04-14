YOUR AI (YOURAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YOUR AI (YOURAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YOUR AI (YOURAI) Information YOUR AI Protocol is the world's first AI content layer for the future of e-commerce. YOUR AI Protocol is an open source protocol that brings creators, curators, node operators, and content distributors together to collectively provide AI-driven product content in e-commerce markets. Official Website: https://your.io/token Whitepaper: https://info.your.io/hc/en-nl/articles/10067354832157-What-is-YOUR-AI-Protocol Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FjK6rqU6QzUeNtmK6QQ78cCuS5AHAhcm4HgJkdsvXaep

YOUR AI (YOURAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YOUR AI (YOURAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 502.55K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 512.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 981.00K All-Time High: $ 0.2447 All-Time Low: $ 0.000802414686791847 Current Price: $ 0.000981

YOUR AI (YOURAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YOUR AI (YOURAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YOURAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YOURAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy YOURAI Interested in adding YOUR AI (YOURAI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy YOURAI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

YOUR AI (YOURAI) Price History Analysing the price history of YOURAI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

YOURAI Price Prediction Want to know where YOURAI might be heading? Our YOURAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

