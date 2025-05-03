Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Yuliverse Price(YULI)
The current price of Yuliverse (YULI) today is 0.000702 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YULI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Yuliverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.37K USD
- Yuliverse price change within the day is -8.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the YULI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YULI price information.
Track the price changes of Yuliverse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00006698
|-8.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000941
|-57.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.001007
|-58.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001143
|-61.96%
Today, YULI recorded a change of $ -0.00006698 (-8.70%), reflecting its latest market activity.Yuliverse 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000941 (-57.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.Yuliverse 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, YULI saw a change of $ -0.001007 (-58.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Yuliverse 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001143 (-61.96%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Yuliverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.64%
-8.70%
-10.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community. Launched in 2022, Yuliverse now comprises Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao. YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI.
Yuliverse is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Yuliverse investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check YULI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Yuliverse on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Yuliverse buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Yuliverse, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YULI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Yuliverse price prediction page.
Tracing YULI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YULI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Yuliverse price history page.
Looking for how to buy Yuliverse? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Yuliverse on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of Yuliverse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
