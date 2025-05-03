Join MEXC Today
Zillion AAKAR XO Price(ZAX)
The current price of Zillion AAKAR XO (ZAX) today is 0.00496 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zillion AAKAR XO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.71K USD
- Zillion AAKAR XO price change within the day is +2.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Zillion AAKAR XO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001196
|+2.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00001
|+0.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00267
|-35.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0059
|-54.33%
Today, ZAX recorded a change of $ +0.0001196 (+2.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.Zillion AAKAR XO 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00001 (+0.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.Zillion AAKAR XO 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZAX saw a change of $ -0.00267 (-35.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Zillion AAKAR XO 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0059 (-54.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Zillion AAKAR XO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.01%
+2.47%
-0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZAX is a revolutionary utility token built on the Binance Smart Chain that offers a seamless transaction experience to users. It's a token that encompasses the entire crypto universe, and it's available on both the DEX and CEX platforms.
|1 ZAX to VND
₫130.5224
|1 ZAX to AUD
A$0.007688
|1 ZAX to GBP
￡0.00372
|1 ZAX to EUR
€0.0043648
|1 ZAX to USD
$0.00496
|1 ZAX to MYR
RM0.0211792
|1 ZAX to TRY
₺0.1913072
|1 ZAX to JPY
¥0.718704
|1 ZAX to RUB
₽0.4103904
|1 ZAX to INR
₹0.4197648
|1 ZAX to IDR
Rp81.3114624
|1 ZAX to KRW
₩6.9467776
|1 ZAX to PHP
₱0.2760736
|1 ZAX to EGP
￡E.0.2517696
|1 ZAX to BRL
R$0.028024
|1 ZAX to CAD
C$0.0068448
|1 ZAX to BDT
৳0.604624
|1 ZAX to NGN
₦7.9486976
|1 ZAX to UAH
₴0.206336
|1 ZAX to VES
Bs0.42656
|1 ZAX to PKR
Rs1.3983232
|1 ZAX to KZT
₸2.5527136
|1 ZAX to THB
฿0.164176
|1 ZAX to TWD
NT$0.1523216
|1 ZAX to AED
د.إ0.0182032
|1 ZAX to CHF
Fr0.0040672
|1 ZAX to HKD
HK$0.03844
|1 ZAX to MAD
.د.م0.0459296
|1 ZAX to MXN
$0.0971168
For a more in-depth understanding of Zillion AAKAR XO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
