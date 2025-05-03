What is ZeroSwap (ZEE)

ZeroSwap is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZeroSwap What is the price of ZeroSwap (ZEE) today? The live price of ZeroSwap (ZEE) is 0.005022 USD . What is the market cap of ZeroSwap (ZEE)? The current market cap of ZeroSwap is $ 318.54K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZEE by its real-time market price of 0.005022 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZeroSwap (ZEE)? The current circulating supply of ZeroSwap (ZEE) is 63.43M USD . What was the highest price of ZeroSwap (ZEE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of ZeroSwap (ZEE) is 3.48999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZeroSwap (ZEE)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZeroSwap (ZEE) is $ 59.24K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

