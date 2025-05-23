What is ZON (ZON)

ZON Token is a Web3 utility and governance token powering a decentralized metaverse that blends gaming, NFTs, and DeFi into one immersive ecosystem.

ZON is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZON investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ZON on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZON buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZON Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZON, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZON? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZON price prediction page.

ZON Price History

Tracing ZON's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZON's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZON price history page.

How to buy ZON (ZON)

Looking for how to buy ZON? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZON on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZON to Local Currencies

1 ZON to VND ₫ 1,506.767724 1 ZON to AUD A$ 0.08990892 1 ZON to GBP ￡ 0.04289772 1 ZON to EUR € 0.05112468 1 ZON to USD $ 0.058764 1 ZON to MYR RM 0.24857172 1 ZON to TRY ₺ 2.28474432 1 ZON to JPY ¥ 8.3768082 1 ZON to RUB ₽ 4.66997508 1 ZON to INR ₹ 4.99905348 1 ZON to IDR Rp 947.80631892 1 ZON to KRW ₩ 80.27867568 1 ZON to PHP ₱ 3.25199976 1 ZON to EGP ￡E. 2.93114832 1 ZON to BRL R$ 0.33142896 1 ZON to CAD C$ 0.08050668 1 ZON to BDT ৳ 7.15980576 1 ZON to NGN ₦ 93.42418248 1 ZON to UAH ₴ 2.43988128 1 ZON to VES Bs 5.523816 1 ZON to PKR Rs 16.56674688 1 ZON to KZT ₸ 30.057786 1 ZON to THB ฿ 1.90924236 1 ZON to TWD NT$ 1.76115708 1 ZON to AED د.إ 0.21566388 1 ZON to CHF Fr 0.04818648 1 ZON to HKD HK$ 0.46012212 1 ZON to MAD .د.م 0.54004116 1 ZON to MXN $ 1.13061936

ZON Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZON, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZON What is the price of ZON (ZON) today? The live price of ZON (ZON) is 0.058764 USD . What is the market cap of ZON (ZON)? The current market cap of ZON is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZON by its real-time market price of 0.058764 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZON (ZON)? The current circulating supply of ZON (ZON) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of ZON (ZON)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of ZON (ZON) is 0.071395 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZON (ZON)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZON (ZON) is $ 306.50K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What Is BUILDon (B)? A New Era for Meme and Stablecoin Integration In the dynamic world of cryptocurrency, meme tokens often capture attention through viral moments, but few achieve the strategic depth and institutional backing that BUILDon ($B) has garnered. This comprehensive guide explores BUILDon’s transformation from a simple BNB Chain mascot to a strategically positioned token with direct ties to World Liberty Financial and the USD1 stablecoin ecosystem. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast curious about meme token evolution, an investor seeking to understand institutional meme coin adoption, or simply interested in how traditional mascot branding intersects with decentralized finance, this article provides essential insights into BUILDon’s unique position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

What is TON Coin? The Complete Guide to The Open Network Features, Tokenomics & Future In the rapidly evolving landscape of blockchain technology, The Open Network (TON) emerges as a groundbreaking fifth-generation blockchain that promises to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and mainstream adoption. This comprehensive guide explores TON’s revolutionary architecture, its unique integration with Telegram’s 900 million users, and why it’s positioned to become one of the most significant blockchain platforms in the Web3 era. Whether you’re a crypto enthusiast, developer, or newcomer curious about the next evolution of blockchain technology, this article will provide you with deep insights into TON’s infinite sharding technology, its native Toncoin cryptocurrency, and the vast ecosystem of decentralized applications it powers.