What is A3S (AA)

The A3S Protocol, represented by the AA token, is a crypto project focused on developing a new paradigm for on-chain interactions through a structured process called "abstraction” that occurs in three stages: 1. Account Abstraction 2. Interaction Abstraction 3. Intent Abstraction A key component of the A3S Protocol is the introduction of Smart NFTs, a form of Non-Fungible Tokens that incorporate smart contract features. Unlike traditional NFTs that represent ownership of a unique item on the blockchain, Smart NFTs are embedded with programmable logic, enabling them to interact and react to certain events or conditions. They are dynamic and interactive, adaptable for various uses such as access control, participation in DeFi protocols, or integration into complex blockchain ecosystems.

A3S (AA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

A3S (AA) Tokenomics

