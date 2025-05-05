Aave Polygon USDT Price (AMUSDT)
The live price of Aave Polygon USDT (AMUSDT) today is 0.999916 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMUSDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave Polygon USDT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aave Polygon USDT price change within the day is -0.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave Polygon USDT to USD was $ -0.0018979718329109.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave Polygon USDT to USD was $ +0.0003618696.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave Polygon USDT to USD was $ +0.0001874842.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave Polygon USDT to USD was $ +0.0000858542470552.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0018979718329109
|-0.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003618696
|+0.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001874842
|+0.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000858542470552
|+0.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave Polygon USDT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.18%
+0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
