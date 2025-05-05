Academic Labs Price (AAX)
The live price of Academic Labs (AAX) today is 0.00180721 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.02M USD. AAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Academic Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Academic Labs price change within the day is +4.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 565.19M USD
During today, the price change of Academic Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Academic Labs to USD was $ +0.0004075000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Academic Labs to USD was $ -0.0013704322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Academic Labs to USD was $ -0.014613331391473104.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+4.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004075000
|+22.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013704322
|-75.83%
|90 Days
|$ -0.014613331391473104
|-88.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Academic Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
+4.80%
+49.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Academic Labs is the first EduFi ecosystem to enhance personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills on Solana. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together. Academic Labs is now driving 4 major initiatives: 1. Academic Labs Platform: A gamified learning platform, where the users can acquire and share knowledge and skills. 2. Wealth X Academy: A crypto training and DeFi Academy platform that brings in more form of education, such as interactive livestream. 3. AAX Project Education Initiative: Incubate and foster high-quality projects to educate their users via course creation, gamified design, and user incentives. 4. AAX World: An offline initiative that Academic Labs conducts with 10+ universities across the world, empowering the DIDs and token influence offline.
