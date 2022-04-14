Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Academic Labs (AAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Academic Labs (AAX) Information Academic Labs is the first EduFi ecosystem to enhance personalization and ownership in sharing knowledge and skills on Solana. The project focuses on using social and gamified elements of education to empower both learners and educators and foster growth together. Academic Labs is now driving 4 major initiatives: Academic Labs Platform: A gamified learning platform, where the users can acquire and share knowledge and skills. Wealth X Academy: A crypto training and DeFi Academy platform that brings in more form of education, such as interactive livestream. AAX Project Education Initiative: Incubate and foster high-quality projects to educate their users via course creation, gamified design, and user incentives. AAX World: An offline initiative that Academic Labs conducts with 10+ universities across the world, empowering the DIDs and token influence offline. Official Website: https://acad.live/

Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Academic Labs (AAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 240.57K Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.81B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 663.97K All-Time High: $ 0.095966 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00013279

Academic Labs (AAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Academic Labs (AAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

