ADreward Price (AD)
ADreward (AD) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 6.01K USD. AD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the AD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AD price information.
During today, the price change of ADreward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ADreward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ADreward to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ADreward to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+129.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ADreward: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? ADreward is a WEB 3.0-based platform, and AD Token is used as a reward for purchasing advertising products and advertising rewards. AD tokens are used when registering advertisements, and users and influencers who participate in advertisement products receive AD tokens as rewards. Ad product purchasers can use Adreward's AD Token to register ads, which are used as user rewards. Buyers of advertising products can also use their own separate tokens as rewards. Users can receive rewards for completing Telegram channel entry, twitter follower, YouTube subscription, Discord channel participation, and kakaotalk entry. You can also receive compensation from other advertisements registered by the purchaser of the advertisement product. What makes your project unique? Global SNS marketing and rewards are available. 1. Confirmation of accurate marketing activities 2. Available to all users through B2B, B2C, C2C marketing 3. Marketing with various rewards History of your project. Since 2014, we have been servicing global mobile games and have also served as marketing agencies. In addition, by developing a global SNS marketing solution based on experience as a marketing agency, it was possible to apply blockchain technology, the best technology that allows users to voluntarily register for SNS advertisements and give rewards to participants, and common payment and rewards for global users became possible. What’s next for your project? It is to provide more convenient services by creating various global SNS marketing solution updates and mobile applications. What can your token be used for? It is used for advertising purchases and advertising activity rewards. • Purchase of advertising products • advertising rewards • Participate in event after deposit
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ADreward (AD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AD to VND
₫--
|1 AD to AUD
A$--
|1 AD to GBP
￡--
|1 AD to EUR
€--
|1 AD to USD
$--
|1 AD to MYR
RM--
|1 AD to TRY
₺--
|1 AD to JPY
¥--
|1 AD to ARS
ARS$--
|1 AD to RUB
₽--
|1 AD to INR
₹--
|1 AD to IDR
Rp--
|1 AD to KRW
₩--
|1 AD to PHP
₱--
|1 AD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AD to BRL
R$--
|1 AD to CAD
C$--
|1 AD to BDT
৳--
|1 AD to NGN
₦--
|1 AD to UAH
₴--
|1 AD to VES
Bs--
|1 AD to CLP
$--
|1 AD to PKR
Rs--
|1 AD to KZT
₸--
|1 AD to THB
฿--
|1 AD to TWD
NT$--
|1 AD to AED
د.إ--
|1 AD to CHF
Fr--
|1 AD to HKD
HK$--
|1 AD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AD to MXN
$--
|1 AD to PLN
zł--
|1 AD to RON
лв--
|1 AD to SEK
kr--
|1 AD to BGN
лв--
|1 AD to HUF
Ft--
|1 AD to CZK
Kč--
|1 AD to KWD
د.ك--
|1 AD to ILS
₪--