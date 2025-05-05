Universe in the 3000s, Adroverse galaxy collapsed! All the planets with life in the galaxy have experienced catastrophic destruction. There are only a handful of survivors left on the space rescue stations scattered throughout the universe. Adroverse – The Metaverse of Heroes is a series of mobile games and applications that simulates the evolution of the Adroverse galaxy after the catastrophe. Joining Adroverse metaverse, players take the role of 31st century doomsday survivors, having to fight for the survival of themselves and their fellows, and at the same time, conduct financial and economical operations to build their own space cities, in order to conquer the great universe again… Throughout the metaverse’s many evolutionary eras, players will be led through a variety of compelling scenarios with stage-specific focuses.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.