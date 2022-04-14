AetherX (AETX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AetherX (AETX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AetherX (AETX) Information AetherX (AETX) is a blockchain-based ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized digital assets. Built on the BASE chain, AetherX enables secure, fast, and low-cost transactions while providing real-world utility through sector-specific tokens. The project focuses on multi-industry integration, offering applications in payments, asset management, e-commerce, and decentralized finance (DeFi). AetherX operates with a sustainable tokenomics model, reinvesting a portion of transaction fees into liquidity, business growth, and ecosystem development. With a commitment to compliance and scalability, AetherX aims to provide users with an efficient and adaptable Web3 experience, fostering seamless interactions between crypto and traditional economies. Official Website: https://www.aetx.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.aetx.io/pdf/AETX%20Whitepaper.pdf

AetherX (AETX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AetherX (AETX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 51.31K $ 51.31K $ 51.31K Total Supply: $ 18.00T $ 18.00T $ 18.00T Circulating Supply: $ 18.00T $ 18.00T $ 18.00T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 51.31K $ 51.31K $ 51.31K All-Time High: $ 0.01853967 $ 0.01853967 $ 0.01853967 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about AetherX (AETX) price

AetherX (AETX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AetherX (AETX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AETX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AETX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

