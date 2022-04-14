Aevum (AEVUM) Tokenomics
Aevum is a resource that is used for crafting in Vivaion. Vivaion is a next-generation battle royale & open-world MMORPG. Players can explore, fight, craft, level up & collect rare items scattered across the universe. The project was founded in December of 2021. It is developed and published by Bifrost Inc. A US tech company that specializes in AI and next generation tech like quantum computing.
The game has been released on the microsoft store and is ramping up to release the battle royale mode along with the start of a season. Aevum Ore is burned by the players to craft unique cosmetics that can be bridged over to Solana and turned into NFTs
Understanding the tokenomics of Aevum (AEVUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AEVUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AEVUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
