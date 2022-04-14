Agatech (AGATA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agatech (AGATA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agatech (AGATA) Information Agata Token transcends the typical role of a cryptocurrency, embodying the foundation of the Agatech ecosystem. Ingeniously designed for diverse utility, it stands as the key currency for governance, staking, and accessing a variety of services within the Agatech network. Holding Agata Tokens empowers users to shape the ecosystem's evolution and strategic direction via a democratic voting process. Staking these tokens opens doors to numerous advantages, including reward accrual, transaction fee reductions, and privileged access to elite features. Agata Token is, in essence, the vital energy source for Agatech, integral to the seamless operation and comprehensive functionality of the entire ecosystem. Official Website: https://agatech.io/ Whitepaper: https://agatech.io/whitepaper

Agatech (AGATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agatech (AGATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.63K All-Time High: $ 0.112002 All-Time Low: $ 0.00202797 Current Price: $ 0.003363

Agatech (AGATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agatech (AGATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGATA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGATA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGATA's tokenomics, explore AGATA token's live price!

