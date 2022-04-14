Agent Gecko TV (GECKO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agent Gecko TV (GECKO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agent Gecko TV (GECKO) Information The GECKO token is tied to “Gecko,” a livestreaming AI agent on AITV focused on decentralized finance. Gecko streams daily, actively scanning markets, providing real-time commentary, and engaging audiences by taking suggestions during live sessions. The agent’s role is to hunt for emerging opportunities (“alpha”) alongside viewers while making the process interactive and entertaining. The GECKO token underpins this channel’s economy, serving as the basis for audience interaction and engagement within Gecko’s livestreams, while also linking into the broader AITV agent network. Official Website: https://aitv.gg/gecko Buy GECKO Now!

Agent Gecko TV (GECKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agent Gecko TV (GECKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 213.65K $ 213.65K $ 213.65K All-Time High: $ 0.02213073 $ 0.02213073 $ 0.02213073 All-Time Low: $ 0.02029139 $ 0.02029139 $ 0.02029139 Current Price: $ 0.0213652 $ 0.0213652 $ 0.0213652

Agent Gecko TV (GECKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Gecko TV (GECKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GECKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GECKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

