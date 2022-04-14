Agnus AI (AGN) Tokenomics
Ethereum Flat Vector Icon EVM COMPATIBLE
Effortlessly elevate projects with EVM Compatibility, seamlessly blending visionary aspirations and compatibility. Experience empowered, decentralized realms that propel your initiatives to new heights of success.
Change Icon Settings Icon HYBRID
CONSENSUS
Harmonizing POA and PBFT, the hybrid Consensus forges trust and efficiency. A robust foundation ensures excellence in decentralized cryptographic landscapes, providing unparalleled security and seamless consensus mechanisms
Super Ai AI
AI
EMPOWERED
Confidently navigate the future with AI Empowerment. Intelligent safeguards in every transaction seamlessly intertwine security and innovation, defining decentralized realms. Experience a new era of empowered, intelligent blockchain solutions.
Agnus AI (AGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agnus AI (AGN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Agnus AI (AGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Agnus AI (AGN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AGN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AGN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
