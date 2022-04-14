AI Meta Club (AMC) Information

AI Meta Club is a platform that brings together like-minded individuals passionate about exploring the potential of AI and metaverse technologies. It provides a hub for community members to come together, connect, interact, learn and earn rewards for sharing their knowledge on AI technology, trends, and opportunities.

As a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), on the Ethereum Layer 2 Arbitrum, AI Meta Club uses artificial intelligence to guide and power governance. With artificial intelligence helping to keep human emotions and groupthink in check, it is hoped that better governance decisions be made for the greater good of the DAO, the blockchain community and mankind as a whole.

A proprietary AI model will be used for the governance of the DAO. While the initial governance process is likely to be messy, the level of governance is likely to improve over time, and eventually exceed governance purely by humans, as the AI learns and improves over time.