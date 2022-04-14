AI Supreme (AISP) Tokenomics
The AI Supreme project aims to leverage the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to create a comprehensive virtual assistant and image generation platform. By combining advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities with image manipulation algorithms, the AI Supreme ecosystem will enable users to interact with an intelligent virtual assistant for information retrieval, learning, and enhanced productivity. Additionally, the platform will offer image generation and editing functionalities, allowing users to transform text into images or modify existing images. This whitepaper outlines the key components, features, and benefits of the Project.
The AI Supreme project aims to revolutionize the virtual assistant and image generation landscape by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI). With the exponential growth of AI technologies, there is a significant opportunity to leverage these advancements to create more intelligent and capable virtual assistants that can understand and respond to user queries in a more contextual and accurate manner.
Additionally, there is a growing demand for efficient image generation and editing tools that can cater to a wide range of industries, from creative professionals to e-commerce businesses. The aiSupreme.io project aims to address these challenges by providing a comprehensive platform that combines advanced natural language processing (NLP) capabilities with state-of-the-art image generation algorithms.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI Supreme (AISP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of AI Supreme (AISP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AISP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AISP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.