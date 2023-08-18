AICrew (AICR) Tokenomics
What is the project about? AICrew is an innovative platform that aims to empower content creators and artists by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and a vibrant social ecosystem. With a focus on fostering creativity and enabling artistic expression, AICrew offers a collection of essential tools for various media formats, including images, videos, audio, and text. Moreover, AICrew has taken a unique step by introducing the Cyber Valkyries NFT Collection, which offers exclusive benefits to its owners and showcases the exceptional artistic potential of AI
What makes your project unique?
-
With the help of the smartest AI technology, AICrew has all the essential tools for media of image or video format - from generating and editing to upscaling
-
Ecosystem for creators Limitless features, extensions, and integrations for media creators to craft, visualize, refine, and publish their creations
- Mockup and template library
- Social channels for creators
- NFTs generators
- Image to printings
- Auto publishing
History of your project. AICrew published the whitepaper in 2022. The social media of AICrew was created on March, 2023 and started Marketing campaign then announced partnerships. The token was listed on August 18, 2023
What’s next for your project?
-
Product & Platform Enhancement: We'll release new features and continue to optimize our platform based on user feedback and technological advancements.
-
Community Expansion: We'll host a series of webinars, AMAs, and community events to educate potential users
What can your token be used for?
- Gain access to exclusive community events
- Gain access to AI ecosystem
- Staking for passive income
- Revenue sharing
AICrew (AICR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AICrew (AICR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AICR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AICR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AICR's tokenomics, explore AICR token's live price!
