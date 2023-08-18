AICrew (AICR) Tokenomics

AICrew (AICR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into AICrew (AICR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

AICrew (AICR) Information

What is the project about? AICrew is an innovative platform that aims to empower content creators and artists by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and a vibrant social ecosystem. With a focus on fostering creativity and enabling artistic expression, AICrew offers a collection of essential tools for various media formats, including images, videos, audio, and text. Moreover, AICrew has taken a unique step by introducing the Cyber Valkyries NFT Collection, which offers exclusive benefits to its owners and showcases the exceptional artistic potential of AI

What makes your project unique?

  1. With the help of the smartest AI technology, AICrew has all the essential tools for media of image or video format - from generating and editing to upscaling

  2. Ecosystem for creators Limitless features, extensions, and integrations for media creators to craft, visualize, refine, and publish their creations

  • Mockup and template library
  • Social channels for creators
  • NFTs generators
  • Image to printings
  • Auto publishing

History of your project. AICrew published the whitepaper in 2022. The social media of AICrew was created on March, 2023 and started Marketing campaign then announced partnerships. The token was listed on August 18, 2023

What’s next for your project?

  • Product & Platform Enhancement: We'll release new features and continue to optimize our platform based on user feedback and technological advancements.

  • Community Expansion: We'll host a series of webinars, AMAs, and community events to educate potential users

What can your token be used for?

  • Gain access to exclusive community events
  • Gain access to AI ecosystem
  • Staking for passive income
  • Revenue sharing

Official Website:
https://aicrew.io/
Whitepaper:
https://aicrew.gitbook.io/aicrew-docs/overview/overview

AICrew (AICR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AICrew (AICR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 20.00M
$ 20.00M$ 20.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 441.26K
$ 441.26K$ 441.26K
All-Time High:
$ 0.21456
$ 0.21456$ 0.21456
All-Time Low:
$ 0.02200595
$ 0.02200595$ 0.02200595
Current Price:
$ 0.02206275
$ 0.02206275$ 0.02206275

AICrew (AICR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AICrew (AICR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AICR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AICR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AICR's tokenomics, explore AICR token's live price!

AICR Price Prediction

Want to know where AICR might be heading? Our AICR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.