AID (AID) Information

AID is an AI-driven infrastructure that integrates artificial intelligence at every level. Focused on advancing AI and applying it within blockchain ecosystems, AID enhances automation, improves decision-making, and transforms data analytics to enable smarter and more efficient financial interactions. Its ecosystem is powered by four intelligent models: AID.Data for advanced analytics, AIDefi (AIDav2) for intelligent decentralized finance solutions, AIDSocialFi for AI-powered social finance, and AID.Ex for AI-enhanced trading. AID is driving the future of decentralized AI finance, making Web3 more accessible, efficient, and intelligent.

The platform includes several interoperable modules. AID.Data aggregates on-chain information including DEX trading volume, yield rankings, protocol-specific metrics, total value locked (TVL), and liquidity movements (swap in/out). This data is analyzed and used to support yield optimization strategies, risk assessment, and market predictions.