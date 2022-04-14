Discover key insights into AiPTP (ATMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

AiPTP (ATMT) Information

What is the project about? A UBI system and a BitcoinL2 Based on AI technology.

What makes your project unique? it's an AI related project which combines mining and AI. after the bitcoin L2 launched,the miners can use graphic cards to compute with the AiPTP AI model. As the bitcoin gas fee is high,the L2 may will be useful to expand Bitcoin ecosystem.

History of your project. 2022, Project team formation completed Q1,2023, Complete the beta version of the project and open UBI

What’s next for your project? more AI tools Bitcoin L2

What can your token be used for?

Gas fee Staking of AIS Chain network Be bought back by the profit of AiPTP Voting(DAO) Others like exchanging, paying, investing, etc.