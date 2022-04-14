AISignal (AISIG) Tokenomics
AI Signal Bot utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze cryptocurrency market trends and data from various sources, including blockchains, forums, and project launch platforms.
Alerts and Strategies Subscribers receive notifications of the selected tokens, along with trading signals that include detailed token information. These strategies consider factors such as market sentiment, price momentum, trading volume, and fundamental analysis.
Predictive Modeling AI algorithms identify patterns and trends within the data, allowing AI Signal to create predictive models for assessing the future performance of cryptocurrencies.
Token Selection AI Signal selects the most promising tokens based on its predictive models.
Advanced Data Analytics
The AI-driven analytics capabilities of AI Signal process vast amounts of historical and real-time data, uncovering market trends, correlations, and anomalies. This valuable insight helps traders navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.
AISignal (AISIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AISignal (AISIG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AISIG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AISIG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
