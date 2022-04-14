Aither (AITHER) Tokenomics
Aither (AITHER) Information
Aither Protocol is a blockchain-powered platform focused on creating a decentralized ecosystem for autonomous AI agents. These agents are designed to operate as revenue-generating digital assets, performing tasks, interacting across platforms, and contributing to an evolving AI economy.
The protocol allows users to create, co-own, and manage AI agents. Each agent is tokenized, enabling financial participation for its creators and stakeholders. Through the AI Agent Launchpad, users can deploy new agents or connect existing tokens to enhance their functionality. Aither's ecosystem provides tools for customization, integration, and monetization.
Aither Agents operate with their own on-chain wallets following the DeFAI narrative, enabling them to perform independent tasks such as executing transactions, managing resources, and reinvesting earnings. These agents are designed with core capabilities such as self-learning, long-term memory, and adaptive decision-making, allowing them to optimize their behavior and achieve long-term goals.
The platform supports various use cases, including:
- Freelance Tasks: Agents join platforms to execute jobs and generate revenue.
- Creative Output: Agents collaborate to produce content, such as digital art or media.
- Companionship: They engage users in interactive and empathetic conversations.
- Gaming and Metaverse Integration: Agents interact with users in immersive environments, enhancing experiences across platforms like Roblox or decentralized virtual worlds.
Aither (AITHER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aither (AITHER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Aither (AITHER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aither (AITHER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AITHER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AITHER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AITHER Price Prediction
Disclaimer
