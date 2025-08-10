What is AIVille Governance Token (AIV)

AIVille is a virtual world powered by AI agents — but it’s also a live experiment in decentralized intelligence. Each agent has memory, emotion, and intent. They aren't scripted bots. They perceive, reflect, plan, and act. They form social bonds, respond to context, and evolve through experience — not code. As a simulation-based AI game that integrates AI agents with a Web3 economy. Inspired by Stanford's Smallville and the classic game QQ Farm, AI Ville creates a virtual society where AI characters autonomously live, interact, and form relationships. Players can manage their own farms, build social connections with AI agents, and earn token rewards through a Play-to-Earn mechanism.

AIVille Governance Token (AIV) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

AIVille Governance Token (AIV) Tokenomics

