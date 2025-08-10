More About AS

AS Price Info

AS Official Website

AS Tokenomics

AS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AKAS Logo

AKAS Price (AS)

Unlisted

AKAS (AS) Live Price Chart

$27.35
$27.35$27.35
+0.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of AKAS (AS) Today

AKAS (AS) is currently trading at 27.19 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AS to USD price is updated in real-time.

AKAS Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.42%
AKAS 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AS price information.

AKAS (AS) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of AKAS to USD was $ -0.11571608659956.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AKAS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AKAS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AKAS to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.11571608659956-0.42%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

AKAS (AS) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of AKAS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 27.09
$ 27.09$ 27.09

$ 27.58
$ 27.58$ 27.58

$ 27.9
$ 27.9$ 27.9

-0.73%

-0.42%

--

AKAS (AS) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is AKAS (AS)

AKAS is a next-generation DeFi 4.0 protocol designed to overcome the shortcomings of earlier DeFi models by offering a fair launch with no pre-mining or VC allocations, structured token release through bonding and staking, fully decentralized governance via node consensus, and a treasury-backed price floor to ensure stability. Its innovative 10-generation reward system promotes sustainable network growth and community participation, creating a transparent and inclusive financial ecosystem built entirely on-chain.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AKAS (AS) Resource

Official Website

AKAS (AS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AKAS (AS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AKAS (AS)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AS to Local Currencies

1 AS to VND
715,504.85
1 AS to AUD
A$41.6007
1 AS to GBP
20.1206
1 AS to EUR
23.1115
1 AS to USD
$27.19
1 AS to MYR
RM115.2856
1 AS to TRY
1,109.0801
1 AS to JPY
¥3,996.93
1 AS to ARS
ARS$36,013.155
1 AS to RUB
2,167.8587
1 AS to INR
2,385.1068
1 AS to IDR
Rp438,548.3257
1 AS to KRW
37,763.6472
1 AS to PHP
1,543.0325
1 AS to EGP
￡E.1,309.7423
1 AS to BRL
R$147.6417
1 AS to CAD
C$37.2503
1 AS to BDT
3,299.2346
1 AS to NGN
41,638.4941
1 AS to UAH
1,123.2189
1 AS to VES
Bs3,480.32
1 AS to CLP
$26,347.11
1 AS to PKR
Rs7,704.5584
1 AS to KZT
14,673.3554
1 AS to THB
฿871.9833
1 AS to TWD
NT$812.981
1 AS to AED
د.إ99.7873
1 AS to CHF
Fr21.752
1 AS to HKD
HK$213.1696
1 AS to MAD
.د.م245.7976
1 AS to MXN
$504.9183
1 AS to PLN
98.9716
1 AS to RON
лв118.2765
1 AS to SEK
kr260.2083
1 AS to BGN
лв45.4073
1 AS to HUF
Ft9,226.1108
1 AS to CZK
570.4462
1 AS to KWD
د.ك8.23857
1 AS to ILS
93.2617