ALBERT (ALBERT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ALBERT (ALBERT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ALBERT (ALBERT) Information

Memoria is the first decentralized AI Gaming and AI Agent concept platform, seamlessly merging AI-driven gaming with meme culture. It introduces innovative earning models like Wager-Fi and Host-to-Earn, where players engage in skill-based gaming, hosts earn by managing matches, and creators monetize through our AL AI Agent. Powered by our own AVAX Layer 1 Chain and $ALBERT, Memoria revolutionizes gaming, AI interaction, and digital content monetization, setting a new benchmark for AI-integrated entertainment.

https://playmemoria.com/
https://playmemoria.com/whitepaper

ALBERT (ALBERT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ALBERT (ALBERT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 116.96K
$ 116.96K$ 116.96K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00192189
$ 0.00192189$ 0.00192189
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00011696
$ 0.00011696$ 0.00011696

ALBERT (ALBERT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ALBERT (ALBERT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ALBERT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ALBERT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ALBERT's tokenomics, explore ALBERT token's live price!

ALBERT Price Prediction

Want to know where ALBERT might be heading? Our ALBERT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.