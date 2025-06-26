Alium Finance Price (ALM)
The live price of Alium Finance (ALM) today is 0.00162051 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ALM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Alium Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.46 USD
- Alium Finance price change within the day is +0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Alium Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Alium Finance to USD was $ -0.0002609422.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Alium Finance to USD was $ -0.0001391193.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Alium Finance to USD was $ -0.0002638911493202007.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.44%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002609422
|-16.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001391193
|-8.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002638911493202007
|-14.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Alium Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
+0.44%
-5.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Alium Finance is a MultiChain DeFi ecosystem with an ambitious roadmap of CrossChain DeFi and NFT products. Alium Swap is a MultiChain Decentralized Exchange with a Cross-Chain option already operating on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum Chain, Polygon Matic Chain, Huobi ECO Chain, Fantom Opera and Metis Andromeda. ALM token is a core Token of the Alium Finance Ecosystem. Both Governance token for the DAO and the Utility Token for the Alium Finance Products. The hybrid Liquidity model is a major milestone in fixing the Liquidity issues on the Cross-Chain DEX Market. By minimizing the need for liquidity in Cross-Chain Swaps to a few key pairs, Alium Finance allows for a seamless, secure, and optimal Traders’ experience. The first EVM-bridges (BSC-Fantom-Polygon-Metis) on Alium Swap are up and running. In regard of Staking, Alium Finance developed a unique alternative staking product called Strong Holders' Pools. It's a gamified mechanic created to incentivise Holders at the expense of Flippers.
Understanding the tokenomics of Alium Finance (ALM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALM token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 ALM to VND
₫42.64372065
|1 ALM to AUD
A$0.0024793803
|1 ALM to GBP
￡0.0011667672
|1 ALM to EUR
€0.0013774335
|1 ALM to USD
$0.00162051
|1 ALM to MYR
RM0.0068385522
|1 ALM to TRY
₺0.0644638878
|1 ALM to JPY
¥0.2334344655
|1 ALM to RUB
₽0.1269507534
|1 ALM to INR
₹0.1389263223
|1 ALM to IDR
Rp26.1372544053
|1 ALM to KRW
₩2.1987889935
|1 ALM to PHP
₱0.0917532762
|1 ALM to EGP
￡E.0.080863449
|1 ALM to BRL
R$0.0089938305
|1 ALM to CAD
C$0.0022038936
|1 ALM to BDT
৳0.1968433497
|1 ALM to NGN
₦2.500771032
|1 ALM to UAH
₴0.0669918834
|1 ALM to VES
Bs0.17015355
|1 ALM to PKR
Rs0.4597062768
|1 ALM to KZT
₸0.8348705469
|1 ALM to THB
฿0.0525855495
|1 ALM to TWD
NT$0.0475295583
|1 ALM to AED
د.إ0.0059472717
|1 ALM to CHF
Fr0.001296408
|1 ALM to HKD
HK$0.0127047984
|1 ALM to MAD
.د.م0.0146980257
|1 ALM to MXN
$0.0305790237
|1 ALM to PLN
zł0.0058662462