Alium Finance is a MultiChain DeFi ecosystem with an ambitious roadmap of CrossChain DeFi and NFT products.
Alium Swap is a MultiChain Decentralized Exchange with a Cross-Chain option already operating on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum Chain, Polygon Matic Chain, Huobi ECO Chain, Fantom Opera and Metis Andromeda.
ALM token is a core Token of the Alium Finance Ecosystem. Both Governance token for the DAO and the Utility Token for the Alium Finance Products.
The hybrid Liquidity model is a major milestone in fixing the Liquidity issues on the Cross-Chain DEX Market. By minimizing the need for liquidity in Cross-Chain Swaps to a few key pairs, Alium Finance allows for a seamless, secure, and optimal Traders’ experience.
The first EVM-bridges (BSC-Fantom-Polygon-Metis) on Alium Swap are up and running.
In regard of Staking, Alium Finance developed a unique alternative staking product called Strong Holders' Pools. It's a gamified mechanic created to incentivise Holders at the expense of Flippers.
Alium Finance (ALM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Alium Finance (ALM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Alium Finance (ALM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Alium Finance (ALM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
