Discover key insights into Alium Finance (ALM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Alium Finance (ALM) Information

Alium Finance is a MultiChain DeFi ecosystem with an ambitious roadmap of CrossChain DeFi and NFT products.

Alium Swap is a MultiChain Decentralized Exchange with a Cross-Chain option already operating on Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum Chain, Polygon Matic Chain, Huobi ECO Chain, Fantom Opera and Metis Andromeda.

ALM token is a core Token of the Alium Finance Ecosystem. Both Governance token for the DAO and the Utility Token for the Alium Finance Products.

The hybrid Liquidity model is a major milestone in fixing the Liquidity issues on the Cross-Chain DEX Market. By minimizing the need for liquidity in Cross-Chain Swaps to a few key pairs, Alium Finance allows for a seamless, secure, and optimal Traders’ experience.

The first EVM-bridges (BSC-Fantom-Polygon-Metis) on Alium Swap are up and running.

In regard of Staking, Alium Finance developed a unique alternative staking product called Strong Holders' Pools. It's a gamified mechanic created to incentivise Holders at the expense of Flippers.