ASC is the native token of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC), serving as the core utility and governance asset within the ecosystem. All InX SMART CHAIN is a vertical public chain purpose-built to handle large-scale Real World Asset (RWA) transactions. It leverages sharding and parallel processing technologies to build a foundational architecture of extreme performance , and utilizes "dynamic assets" (dNFTs) capable of reflecting real-world value and status in real-time , along with zero-knowledge proof technology to ensure user privacy, aiming to provide a dedicated, high-throughput, and low-latency channel for the trillion-dollar physical economy to enter the digital world.
Understanding the tokenomics of All InX SMART CHAIN (ASC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ASC Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.