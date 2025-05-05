AlphaFi Staked SUI Price (STSUI)
The live price of AlphaFi Staked SUI (STSUI) today is 3.35 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STSUI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AlphaFi Staked SUI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.94M USD
- AlphaFi Staked SUI price change within the day is +3.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of AlphaFi Staked SUI to USD was $ +0.114733.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AlphaFi Staked SUI to USD was $ +1.6133476050.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AlphaFi Staked SUI to USD was $ +0.8331868750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AlphaFi Staked SUI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.114733
|+3.55%
|30 Days
|$ +1.6133476050
|+48.16%
|60 Days
|$ +0.8331868750
|+24.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AlphaFi Staked SUI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
+3.55%
-6.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
