AlphaScan AI Price (ASCN)
The live price of AlphaScan AI (ASCN) today is 0.00160828 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 78.85K USD. ASCN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AlphaScan AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AlphaScan AI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 49.03M USD
During today, the price change of AlphaScan AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AlphaScan AI to USD was $ -0.0002048105.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AlphaScan AI to USD was $ -0.0003665188.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AlphaScan AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002048105
|-12.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003665188
|-22.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AlphaScan AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+1.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? AlphaScan is a sentiment (and soon on-chain) analytics platform coupled with a Telegram-based trading bot. It enables users to analyze tokens and projects based on social sentiment (Twitter, Telegram), and then automate trading strategies based on those analytics What makes your project unique? We provide a unique and novel way of analyzing sentiment data for new tokens that no other tool provides. We use several internal algorithms to prioritize accounts & signals on Twitter for that. We are also the only sentiment analytics tool that is providing integrated trading with the analytics tool History of your project. The project started in early 2023 and within 4 months got to over 20k followers on Twitter and over 25k users in the private beta. We also recently concluded our private and public sale, raising a total of $2.1M What’s next for your project? Integrate existing trading solutions and bots, build out our own trading bot solution, and improve analytics features. What can your token be used for? The token is a utility token that will give users access to premium data and certain features, and discounts on the trading bot. In the near future, the token will also be used as a governance token for the decentralized platform.
