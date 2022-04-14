AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Tokenomics
AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Information
What is the project about? AlphaScan is a sentiment (and soon on-chain) analytics platform coupled with a Telegram-based trading bot. It enables users to analyze tokens and projects based on social sentiment (Twitter, Telegram), and then automate trading strategies based on those analytics
What makes your project unique? We provide a unique and novel way of analyzing sentiment data for new tokens that no other tool provides. We use several internal algorithms to prioritize accounts & signals on Twitter for that. We are also the only sentiment analytics tool that is providing integrated trading with the analytics tool
History of your project. The project started in early 2023 and within 4 months got to over 20k followers on Twitter and over 25k users in the private beta. We also recently concluded our private and public sale, raising a total of $2.1M
What’s next for your project? Integrate existing trading solutions and bots, build out our own trading bot solution, and improve analytics features.
What can your token be used for? The token is a utility token that will give users access to premium data and certain features, and discounts on the trading bot. In the near future, the token will also be used as a governance token for the decentralized platform.
AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
AlphaScan AI (ASCN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AlphaScan AI (ASCN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ASCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ASCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.