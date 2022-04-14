AltCTRL (CTRL) Tokenomics
AltCTRL is more than just a platform; it's a movement towards a decentralized, inclusive, and secure financial future. Our ethos revolves around:
- Empowerment: Providing tools and resources that empower our users to take control of their financial future.
- Security: Prioritizing the safety and protection of our users' interests, with state-of-the-art security measures.
- Innovation: Continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible in DeFi, ensuring that our community stays ahead of the curve. Community: Building a platform that is shaped by and for our community, fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual growth.
We're here to make the crypto space accessible, secure, and community-driven, ensuring a fulfilling journey for every user.
Understanding the tokenomics of AltCTRL (CTRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CTRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CTRL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CTRL Price Prediction
