AltCTRL (CTRL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into AltCTRL (CTRL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

AltCTRL (CTRL) Information

AltCTRL is more than just a platform; it's a movement towards a decentralized, inclusive, and secure financial future. Our ethos revolves around:

  • Empowerment: Providing tools and resources that empower our users to take control of their financial future.
  • Security: Prioritizing the safety and protection of our users' interests, with state-of-the-art security measures.
  • Innovation: Continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible in DeFi, ensuring that our community stays ahead of the curve. Community: Building a platform that is shaped by and for our community, fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual growth.

We're here to make the crypto space accessible, secure, and community-driven, ensuring a fulfilling journey for every user.

Official Website:
https://altctrl.com
Whitepaper:
https://altctrl.com/whitepaper.pdf

AltCTRL (CTRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AltCTRL (CTRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 42.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 413.44K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03965455
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0027158
Current Price:
$ 0.00983103
AltCTRL (CTRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AltCTRL (CTRL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CTRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CTRL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CTRL's tokenomics, explore CTRL token's live price!

Disclaimer

