What is the project about?
Altitude is a composable native asset bridge, and one of the first dApp’s built on LayerZero, a cross-chain communication infrastructure designed to ease the current constraints of omnichain activity
What makes your project unique? Altitude’s vision is to bridge the gap by offering a solution for transferring blue chip digital assets. One of the biggest problems today is the connection between being multi-chain and the bridging process.
History of your project. We continue to hear about exploits on various bridges, which is not only a risk but also one of the weakest links when we look at blockchain infrastructure. We have all heard about the wormhole and ronin bridge hacks, accounting for close to $900MM in lost funds.
What’s next for your project? Launch in late May
What can your token be used for? The native token of Altitude DeFi, ALTD, is a governance token. Liquidity providers are able to stake into single-sided asset pools with zero impermanent loss while collecting fees from inbound transfers regardless of the deriving chain. Users no longer need to swap out undesirable assets on the destination chain or have a scenario where a transfer fails due to varying irregularities.
Understanding the tokenomics of Altitude (ALTD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ALTD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ALTD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.