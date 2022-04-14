Amateras (AMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Amateras (AMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AMATERAS is NFT×DeFi×GameFi/ NFT Marketplace, NFT Gacha, NFT Staking, Swap, Farming pool all in one. There is a world as far as the eye can see. AMATERAS aims to provide a solution for NFT× DeFi. For example, by staking NFTs on AMATERAS, you can get $AMT. This token can be used for regular liquidity mining and can also be exchanged for other tokens. Official Website: https://amateras.io/

Amateras (AMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Amateras (AMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.04M $ 1.04M $ 1.04M All-Time High: $ 0.084599 $ 0.084599 $ 0.084599 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01035095 $ 0.01035095 $ 0.01035095

Amateras (AMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Amateras (AMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

AMT Price Prediction Want to know where AMT might be heading? Our AMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AMT token's Price Prediction now!

