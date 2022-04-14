Ambra (AMBR) Information

Ton Whales is a product company creating easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products related to сrytpo and Web3. Whales launched the first and largest mining and staking pools on the TON blockchain. The total amount of blocked funds in Ton Whales' staking is currently 35 million dollars. The team has also launched the Tonhub wallet (https://tonhub.com/), Ton Explorer (https://tonwhales.com/explorer), and one of the most successful NFT collections, the Whales Club (https://tonwhales.com/club).

In addition, Ton Whales are working on launching their own non-custodial crypto bank cards. The Ambra token will be used for fundraising. In addition, the token will be used to increase the limits of bank cards. The token is now traded on several DEX. After the launch of the project, we plan to list it on several large CEXs