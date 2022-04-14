Ambra (AMBR) Tokenomics
Ton Whales is a product company creating easy-to-use and easy-to-understand products related to сrytpo and Web3. Whales launched the first and largest mining and staking pools on the TON blockchain. The total amount of blocked funds in Ton Whales' staking is currently 35 million dollars. The team has also launched the Tonhub wallet (https://tonhub.com/), Ton Explorer (https://tonwhales.com/explorer), and one of the most successful NFT collections, the Whales Club (https://tonwhales.com/club).
In addition, Ton Whales are working on launching their own non-custodial crypto bank cards. The Ambra token will be used for fundraising. In addition, the token will be used to increase the limits of bank cards. The token is now traded on several DEX. After the launch of the project, we plan to list it on several large CEXs
Understanding the tokenomics of Ambra (AMBR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMBR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMBR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
