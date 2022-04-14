Amocucinare (AMORE) Tokenomics
$AMORE is a token bringing together meat lovers, chefs, and grill enthusiasts around an interactive, fully customizable AI character, "Mr. Duck." This character is a virtual chef with a sharp sense of humor and masculine charm. Not only does he create recipes, but he also serves as the "face" of a platform for culinary learning, inspiration, and experimentation. Mr. Duck is a digital personality, always ready to discuss new meat trends, demonstrate recipes, and add a touch of sarcasm to culinary discussions. The mission of $AMORE is to create the world’s first community where people from different countries can virtually gather around the grill, participate in cooking, compete, and influence the development of a virtual chef, creating a global movement for delicious food.
Understanding the tokenomics of Amocucinare (AMORE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AMORE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AMORE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AMORE Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.