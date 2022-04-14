Amocucinare (AMORE) Tokenomics

Amocucinare (AMORE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Amocucinare (AMORE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Amocucinare (AMORE) Information

$AMORE is a token bringing together meat lovers, chefs, and grill enthusiasts around an interactive, fully customizable AI character, "Mr. Duck." This character is a virtual chef with a sharp sense of humor and masculine charm. Not only does he create recipes, but he also serves as the "face" of a platform for culinary learning, inspiration, and experimentation. Mr. Duck is a digital personality, always ready to discuss new meat trends, demonstrate recipes, and add a touch of sarcasm to culinary discussions. The mission of $AMORE is to create the world’s first community where people from different countries can virtually gather around the grill, participate in cooking, compete, and influence the development of a virtual chef, creating a global movement for delicious food.

Official Website:
https://www.youtube.com/@amocucinare

Amocucinare (AMORE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Amocucinare (AMORE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M$ 1.22M
Total Supply:
$ 991.67M
$ 991.67M$ 991.67M
Circulating Supply:
$ 907.05M
$ 907.05M$ 907.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.33M
$ 1.33M$ 1.33M
All-Time High:
$ 0.01469843
$ 0.01469843$ 0.01469843
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00124895
$ 0.00124895$ 0.00124895
Current Price:
$ 0.00134476
$ 0.00134476$ 0.00134476

Amocucinare (AMORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Amocucinare (AMORE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AMORE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AMORE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AMORE's tokenomics, explore AMORE token's live price!

AMORE Price Prediction

Want to know where AMORE might be heading? Our AMORE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.