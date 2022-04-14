Amocucinare (AMORE) Information

$AMORE is a token bringing together meat lovers, chefs, and grill enthusiasts around an interactive, fully customizable AI character, "Mr. Duck." This character is a virtual chef with a sharp sense of humor and masculine charm. Not only does he create recipes, but he also serves as the "face" of a platform for culinary learning, inspiration, and experimentation. Mr. Duck is a digital personality, always ready to discuss new meat trends, demonstrate recipes, and add a touch of sarcasm to culinary discussions. The mission of $AMORE is to create the world’s first community where people from different countries can virtually gather around the grill, participate in cooking, compete, and influence the development of a virtual chef, creating a global movement for delicious food.