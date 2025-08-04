Anchor Protocol Price (ANC)
Anchor Protocol (ANC) is currently trading at 0.00350123 USD with a market cap of $ 1.23M USD. ANC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ANC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ANC price information.
During today, the price change of Anchor Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anchor Protocol to USD was $ +0.0006487299.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anchor Protocol to USD was $ -0.0014799300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anchor Protocol to USD was $ -0.00312452286414189.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006487299
|+18.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014799300
|-42.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00312452286414189
|-47.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anchor Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Anchor Protocol (ANC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ANC to VND
₫92.13486745
|1 ANC to AUD
A$0.0053918942
|1 ANC to GBP
￡0.0026259225
|1 ANC to EUR
€0.0030110578
|1 ANC to USD
$0.00350123
|1 ANC to MYR
RM0.0148102029
|1 ANC to TRY
₺0.1424300364
|1 ANC to JPY
¥0.51468081
|1 ANC to ARS
ARS$4.7313871605
|1 ANC to RUB
₽0.278347785
|1 ANC to INR
₹0.3051672068
|1 ANC to IDR
Rp57.3972039312
|1 ANC to KRW
₩4.8426212376
|1 ANC to PHP
₱0.2014607742
|1 ANC to EGP
￡E.0.1677439293
|1 ANC to BRL
R$0.0193968142
|1 ANC to CAD
C$0.0047966851
|1 ANC to BDT
৳0.4226684856
|1 ANC to NGN
₦5.2968358055
|1 ANC to UAH
₴0.1444957621
|1 ANC to VES
Bs0.43065129
|1 ANC to CLP
$3.3961931
|1 ANC to PKR
Rs0.9810096337
|1 ANC to KZT
₸1.876309157
|1 ANC to THB
฿0.1136499258
|1 ANC to TWD
NT$0.1045117155
|1 ANC to AED
د.إ0.0128495141
|1 ANC to CHF
Fr0.002800984
|1 ANC to HKD
HK$0.0274846555
|1 ANC to MAD
.د.م0.0316511192
|1 ANC to MXN
$0.0659281609
|1 ANC to PLN
zł0.0128845264
|1 ANC to RON
лв0.0153353874
|1 ANC to SEK
kr0.0337868695
|1 ANC to BGN
лв0.0058820664
|1 ANC to HUF
Ft1.2035828248
|1 ANC to CZK
Kč0.0742610883
|1 ANC to KWD
د.ك0.00106087269
|1 ANC to ILS
₪0.0119391943