Anima Price (ANIMA)
The live price of Anima (ANIMA) today is 0.00204555 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ANIMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anima Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Anima price change within the day is -1.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Anima to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anima to USD was $ -0.0012563037.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anima to USD was $ -0.0016026516.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anima to USD was $ -0.011048211982681041.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012563037
|-61.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016026516
|-78.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.011048211982681041
|-84.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anima: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.33%
-1.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
