What and why is Binance Liquid Staking?
Instant Liquidity Using Ankr Staking is the best way to stake BNB as you can access instant liquidity in the form of the ankrBNB token. Avoiding locking your tokens up with the BNB Chain network is a big advantage — it allows you to use the value of your staked tokens to earn multiple layers of rewards on DeFi platforms and multiply your ROI potential. As Liquid Staking solves the capital inefficiency problem of (Nominated) Proof-of-stake networks, it offers a way to earn additional rewards on your staked BNB, enabling new yield farming strategies, arbitrage trading, lending, and more will all be possible using the value of your staked assets.
ankrBNB is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrBNB token vs. BNB increases over time as staking rewards accumulate.
No technical knowledge is required
Receive an easier staking experience with no technical knowledge necessary. Liquid Staking makes staking as easy as a swap: exchange your BNB for the reward-bearning ankrBNB token. Enhanced decentralization Our BNB Liquid Staking will not use only Ankr validator nodes to stake the BNB from users. Ankr Staking will select several suitable and reliable BNB Chain validators, making BNB Liquid Staking as decentralized as possible. This means that Ankr will not contribute to giving any party more influence over the BNB Chain network as the BNB will be spread over a wide variety of nodes. Ultimately, the goal is to have Ankr governance decide on the target allocation to different validator nodes.
Contribute to the security of the BNB Chain network
Staking with BNB Liquid Staking allows you to play an important role in boosting the network’s security as a whole. Ankr’s BNB staking system distributes staked tokens intelligently across the BNB Chain ecosystem to help the network achieve optimal decentralization. Diversity and decentralization of active validators both ensure the network remains as secure as possible.
Ankr Staked BNB (ANKRBNB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ankr Staked BNB (ANKRBNB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ankr Staked BNB (ANKRBNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ankr Staked BNB (ANKRBNB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANKRBNB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANKRBNB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
