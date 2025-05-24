Ankr Staked FLOW Price (ANKRFLOW)

USD

Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW) Live Price Chart

$0.445708
$0.445708$0.445708
-3.10%(1D)

Price of Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW) Today

The live price of Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW) today is 0.445708 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ANKRFLOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ankr Staked FLOW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 388.54K USD
- Ankr Staked FLOW price change within the day is -3.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the ANKRFLOW to USD price on MEXC.

Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Ankr Staked FLOW to USD was $ -0.0145673648353284.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ankr Staked FLOW to USD was $ +0.0386496137.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ankr Staked FLOW to USD was $ +0.0045933329.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ankr Staked FLOW to USD was $ -0.0963037624247365.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0145673648353284-3.16%
30 Days$ +0.0386496137+8.67%
60 Days$ +0.0045933329+1.03%
90 Days$ -0.0963037624247365-17.76%

Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Ankr Staked FLOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.438067
$ 0.438067$ 0.438067

$ 0.470379
$ 0.470379$ 0.470379

$ 1.28
$ 1.28$ 1.28

+0.02%

-3.16%

-0.53%

Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 388.54K
$ 388.54K$ 388.54K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW)

Ankr Staking offers FLOW token holders the opportunity to stake FLOW and in return claim FLOW Liquid Staking tokens — ankrFLOW. ankrFLOW is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrFLOW token vs. FLOW increases over time as staking rewards accumulate inside the token. ankrFLOW also offers instant liquidity for your staked FLOW, enabling you to connect ankrFLOW with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards.

Disclaimer

