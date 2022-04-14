Ankr Staked FLOW (ANKRFLOW) Information

Ankr Staking offers FLOW token holders the opportunity to stake FLOW and in return claim FLOW Liquid Staking tokens — ankrFLOW. ankrFLOW is a reward-bearing token, meaning that the fair value of 1 ankrFLOW token vs. FLOW increases over time as staking rewards accumulate inside the token.

ankrFLOW also offers instant liquidity for your staked FLOW, enabling you to connect ankrFLOW with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards.