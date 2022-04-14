Ankr Staked FTM (ANKRFTM) Tokenomics
Ankr Staked FTM (ANKRFTM) Information
Fantom Liquid Staking from Ankr Staking offers instant liquidity for your staked FTM, enabling you to connect your new aFTMc tokens with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards.
Fantom Liquid Staking enables you to earn alpha (the return on investment that goes far beyond normal increases in the crypto market index).
Ankr Staking can connect you to the best ways to earn more crypto by staking, arbitrage trading, liquidity mining, yield farming, and much more.
Ankr Staked FTM (ANKRFTM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ankr Staked FTM (ANKRFTM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Ankr Staked FTM (ANKRFTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Ankr Staked FTM (ANKRFTM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ANKRFTM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ANKRFTM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ANKRFTM's tokenomics, explore ANKRFTM token's live price!
ANKRFTM Price Prediction
Want to know where ANKRFTM might be heading? Our ANKRFTM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.