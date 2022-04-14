Ankr Staked FTM (ANKRFTM) Information

Fantom Liquid Staking from Ankr Staking offers instant liquidity for your staked FTM, enabling you to connect your new aFTMc tokens with DeFi platforms and earn several more layers of rewards.

Fantom Liquid Staking enables you to earn alpha (the return on investment that goes far beyond normal increases in the crypto market index).

Ankr Staking can connect you to the best ways to earn more crypto by staking, arbitrage trading, liquidity mining, yield farming, and much more.