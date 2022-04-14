Anryton (MOL) Information

Anryton’s use of Evmos offers Ethereum compatibility within the Cosmos ecosystem, combining familiar tools for developers with the scalability of Cosmos, ideal for enterprises and developers moving from Ethereum.

Ethereum Compatibility: Enables effortless deployment of Ethereum-based dApps on Anryton. Solidity Support: Leverages Solidity, the leading language for smart contracts. Tool Integration: Seamlessly connects with popular tools like MetaMask for easy network interaction. Scalability & Interoperability: Combines Cosmos's scalability with Ethereum’s dApp infrastructure, ideal for enterprises and developers transitioning from Ethereum.