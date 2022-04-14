Antmons (AMS) Information

Antmons is the first Play-to-Earn MOBA game on our platform. It is a blockchain-based game with endless real-time competitions and a metaverse that can be regarded as an adventurists’ paradise, owned and defined by the community. You can earn daily revenue by participating in DEW Battles, or taking an adventure in Token Pool Battles.

The game is set in a world of tiny insects. Players summon Antmons heroes to fight for themselves or set up guilds for more loot. Antmons heroes are divided into different combat attributes: Spayer, Tank, Archer, AOE, and Thrower. You need to upgrade heroes and improve skills so that you can win the battle and generate rewards.