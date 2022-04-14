APDAO (APD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into APDAO (APD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

APDAO (APD) Information APD Description: APD is the native governance token of APDAO, powering value transfer, incentive distribution, and community voting. Launched in 2018, APDAO leverages blockchain-based DAO governance and on-chain mining to enhance community participation and drive ecosystem development. APD enables token holders to equitably engage, share benefits, and co-build an open, transparent Web3 platform, pioneering innovative governance models. Official Website: https://alphapartner.vip/

APDAO (APD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for APDAO (APD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 92.80B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.53B All-Time High: $ 0.01678559 All-Time Low: $ 0.01391811 Current Price: $ 0.0163734

APDAO (APD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of APDAO (APD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of APD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many APD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

APD Price Prediction Want to know where APD might be heading? Our APD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

